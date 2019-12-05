Mickey Arthur takes on Sri Lanka coaching role

It is the fourth national side the 51-year-old has taken charge of, following spells with Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

Grant Flower has also taken up a role as batting coach, with David Saker and Shane McDermott overseeing bowling and fielding respectively.

South African Arthur, who left the top job with Pakistan after the Cricket World Cup, replaces former bowler Rumesh Ratnayake after he came in on an interim basis in August.

"It had been three very good years with Pakistan and I needed a little bit of time away," said Arthur. "The Sri Lankan job became available and I started discussions.

"I looked at the talent that's available and that's the key motivating factor - to help these young players fulfil their potential."

First up for Pakistan for Arthur's Sri Lanka will be a two-match Test series with Pakistan, starting next week.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s new coaching appointments - https://t.co/Ft865OBnvX — Sri Lanka Cricket(@OfficialSLC) December 5, 2019