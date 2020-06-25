Miffed Nathan Coulter-Nile wants to move away from Western Australia

The 32-year-old, who grabbed 17 wickets at 18.94 to guide West Australia to their third title in six years in the last summer's Marsh Cup, didn't receive a contract renewal after he decided to focus his attention on white-ball cricket.

Coulter-Nile, who has taken 86 wickets in limited overs cricket for Australia, said he is now "fired up" to face Western Australia.

"I'd love to face Western Australia, I'd definitely be fired up for it," he told cricket.com.au. "I know the boys had nothing to do with the decision and a few of them openly said they were disappointed with it, but any chance I get to prove the decision-makers wrong, I'd definitely take that opportunity."

Coulter-Nile said he is confident of his bowling and will take up any opportunity that comes his way before the Marsh Cup. "I want to play. I was the leading wicket-taker last year, I feel like I'm bowling alright. I feel like I've still got plenty to offer," said the pacer, who took 82 wickets at 21.96 in 39 one-day games for WA since making his debut in 2009.

"But there's still so much time before the Marsh Cup begins, we'll just wait and see what happens. But I'm definitely throwing my name out there."

Coulter-Nile has 116 wickets at 27.59 in 32 first-class games but he last played a first-class match in 2017 due to frequent injuries especially during the Sheffield Shield. The pacer said though he understands that WA are focussing on ending their 21-year long Sheffield Shield title drought, he was disappointment at not being considered for a "minimum contract" with the state, which he represented for more than a decade.

"I understand where they're coming from; they want to win a Shield title and that's the way they thought they needed to go do it. I wasn't too shocked. I'd been given word they were going to reward the blokes bowling the most overs, which is fair enough," he said.

"But to not even get a minimum contract, say 'come down, help out the young kids' ... I've been involved for 15 years so I feel like I know a bit about the game. To say I was not required at all, I was a bit disappointed, but that's the way it goes," Coulter-Nile said.