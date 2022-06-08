Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 23 years -- check her incredible stats

Mithali, who captains India in Test and ODI formats, announced her decision through her official twitter account.

Mithali played 12 Tests for India scoring 699 runs with 1 hundred 4 fifties and averages 43.68. From 232 ODIs, the elegant right-hander made 7805 runs at 50.68 average including 7 hundreds and 64 fifties.

The 39-year-old from Hyderabad also played 89 T20Is for India scoring 2364 runs at an average of 37.52 with 17 fifties.

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life,” Mithali wrote in her letter.

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour,” she further wrote.

“I felt now is the perfect time to call the curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright,” she said.

“I would like to thank BCCI and Shri Jay Shah (Honorary Secretary, BCCI), for all the support I have received — first as a player, then as the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape the Indian women’s cricket as well.

This journey might have ended but another one beckons as I’d love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women’s Cricket In India and world over.

Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love and support,” Mithali signed off.