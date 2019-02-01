Mithali Raj becomes the first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs! Watch Reactions

The 36-year-old is also the highest run-getter in ODIs with 6,622 runs at an average of 51.33, including seven hundreds. Raj could not make a big impact in her 200th game, scoring nine off 28 balls as India were bowled out for 149 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here.

She had hit an unbeaten 63 in the second ODI, helping India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Raj made her ODI debut way back in 1999 and has featured in 200 games out of the 263 ODIs India have played. She has also played 10 Tests and 85 T20s.

Indian women's cricket team has played 263 ODIs; @M_Raj03 has been in 200 of those. Truly leading by example, So powerful! Congratulations, Mithali. #waytogo @BCCIWomen #200ODI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 1, 2019

Many congratulations to @M_Raj03 for becoming the first-ever female cricketer to play 200 ODI’s .Starting at a very young age, it’s been a tremendous achievement from Mithali and I hope she continues to inspire new generation of girls to take up the sport. pic.twitter.com/CpuhSjfMJe — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 1, 2019

Congratulations to one of the giants of Indian cricket. Well played @M_Raj03. 200 one-day internationals is a magnificent achievement. Wish you many more as you continue to inspire more girls to play cricket for India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2019