Mithali Raj shares space with Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani

Bengaluru, September 26: Mithali Raj has been the face of women's cricket in India. The eves' surge into the ICC World Cup final this year under her has broken several images about women's game.

In that context, it was no surprise to see Mithali getting featured on the cover of the Vogue's 10th anniversary issue along with some powerful personalities.

Mithali will share the cover space with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani.

The first ever @VOGUEIndia Women of the Year awards, such a wonderful evening!#VogueWomenOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/SxLZRzAl5w — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 25, 2017

Recently, Mithali had posted on her twitter handle a photo of her posing with friends.

Several people found the picture too 'revealing' and trolled Mithali for posting it.

However, she hit back at the online moral policing with elan and won several admirers as well.