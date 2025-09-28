IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Who Will Replace Hardik Pandya If He Fails To Recover From Cramps?

Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI President
Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially appointed former Ranji Trophy cricketer Mithun Manhas as its new president, marking a significant and historic leadership change for Indian cricket.

Manhas, who succeeds Roger Binny, was unanimously elected at the BCCI Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Mithun Manhas, born in Jammu and Kashmir and a former Delhi cricket captain, becomes the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to head the BCCI. This is an unprecedented milestone, as no cricketer from that region has held the position before. Manhas also makes history as the first uncapped player to become BCCI president.

Mithun Manhas Cricket Career

His cricketing career included playing 157 first-class matches with notable success, including captaining Delhi when players like Virat Kohli made their debuts. Manhas scored 9,714 runs at an average of just under 46 and led Delhi to a Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season.

His rise to the presidency came after extensive deliberations within the BCCI, where the board sought to comply with the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee's recommendations to have a cricketer as president. Several names were considered, including Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh, but after a late-night meeting and legal considerations, the board found a way to elect Manhas unopposed.

A BCCI source explained, "It wasn't a straightforward decision for the forces in the BCCI. All the technicalities were discussed around Manhas. Legal opinion was taken in this regard. The meeting went on almost till midnight. The board found a way around to have a cricketer as the president".

Manhas expressed gratitude and commitment following his appointment. "It is a great honor to be entrusted with leading Indian cricket at this crucial juncture. I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to further strengthen Indian cricket domestically and internationally," he said.

Besides Manhas's elevation, other key appointments at the BCCI include Rajeev Shukla as vice-president and Devajit Saikia continuing as secretary. The KCA president Jayesh George was also appointed as the first chairman for Women's Premier League.