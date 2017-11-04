Mithun's five-for brings innings win for Karnataka

Pune, November 4: Karnataka registered their third win on the trot in the Ranji Tophy when they walloped Maharashtra by an innings and 136 runs on Saturday (November 4) at Pune.

Once Karnataka had reduced the hosts to 135 for four on day three after securing a massive 383 runs inning lead, their victory was never in doubt. It was all about how quickly the former champions can embrace the win.

They achieved the task without much ado, bundling out Maharashtra for 247 in their second innings.

Karnataka defeat Maharashtra by an innings and 136 runs. Bonus point win. 3rd win from 3 games. Karnataka remain at top of the table. — Karnataka Ranji Team (@RanjiKarnataka) November 4, 2017

Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun, who took five wickets conceding 66 runs, led Karnataka's march to victory. Mithun dismissed overnight batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad (65, 130b, 10x4) in the initial hour itself to set the tone for the day.

Maharashtra's chances of extending the match depended on Rahul Tripathi, who made a counter-attacking hundred in the first innings. But Mithun dashed that hope eliciting an edge from Tripathi (51, 55b, 7x4, 1x6) that ended in the hands of Mayank Agarwal.

Wicketkeeper batsman Rohit Motwani made a gritty unbeaten 49 off 75 balls with nine fours. But the knock only delayed the inevitable as there was no meaningful support from the lower order for him.

Along with the win, Karnataka also secured a bonus point from this game to cement their position as the Group A leader. Mayank who made a triple hundred in Karnataka's lone innings was declared man of the match.