Mohammad Aamir included in Pakistan World Cup squad

The thrashing by English batsmen in a T20 International and two ODIs has alarmed the selectors, who were initially not keen on picking Aamir for the showpiece owing to lack of form.

Though Aamir is suspected to be suffering from chicken pox and is to have a medical examination done in London, a reliable source told PTI that the team management, including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and head coach Mickey Arthur, expressed confidence in the bowler and allowed him time to recover.

"The chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is also in agreement with the team management but he wants to first be sure Aamir can be fit by the time the World Cup starts from May 30," the source said.

He said the team management and chief selector are now awaiting the medical report of Aamir who was sent to London to stay with his in-laws after it first emerged he might have contracted chicken pox.

"If the cricket board confirms that Aamir can make a recovery in two weeks time, the management and chief selector will want him in the World Cup squad," the source said.

The lacklustre performance of the bowlers in the matches against England forced the team management to go back to Aamir, who was not part of the 15-man squad named initially.

"They are also keeping a close look at Asif Ali who has scored two successive half-centuries in the ODIs and if he continues his form he might well be included in the World Cup squad but at whose cost this has to be decided," he added.