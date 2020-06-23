Mohammed Kaif hails MS Dhoni as fine captain, a champion player as India marks Champions Trophy 2013 victory anniversary

After being invited to bat first in Birmingham, India scored meagre 129 for 7. In reply, England top-order crumbled and ended up losing the match by 5 runs.

With this win, Dhoni became the first captain to lift all three ICC trophies i.e. 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni might not have had a good outing with the bat in the tournament but he championed his team with his astute captaincy skills.

He brilliantly rotated his spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all through the tournament and his masterstroke by asking Rohit Sharma to open innings. On the anniversary of that famous win over England in the chilly Edgbaston evening, people took to their Twitter handles to laud Dhoni.

#OnThisDay in 2013#TeamIndia 🇮🇳under @msdhoni beat host England in a thrilling final to lift the Champions Trophy🏆. Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC events.



Player of the Tournament – @SDhawan25😎

Most wickets – @imjadeja💪🏾pic.twitter.com/vqDOSH8S3c — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2020

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to his Twitter handle and hail Dhoni as a fine captain and a champion player.

On this day, 7 years back, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013),World Cup(2011) & WT20 (2007).Fine captain & a champion player. One of India's greatest match-winners. I feel he still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/gVkp4MZuBL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 23, 2020

