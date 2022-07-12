Cricket
Mohammed Shami becomes quickest India bowler, third overall to 150 wickets in ODIs

By

London, July 12: Mohammed Shami became the thrid fastest bowler and the quickest Indian to take 150 wickets in One Day Internationals during the first ODI against England at the Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

With a three-wicket haul that reduced hosts to a paltry score, Shami reached the milestone and did it in record time - 80 matches, bettering former pacer Ajit Agarkar's 97 matches for quickest Indian to 150 wickets in ODIs.

Shami got rid of Ben Stokes for a golden duck and claimed his 150th scalp with the dismissal of opposition skipper Jos Buttler. Later in the innings, Shami also removed Craig Overton as fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah did most of the damage with a six-wicket haul.

Apart from Shami reaching a milestone, England also created an unwanted record during the match where they were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs with Prasidh Krishna also claiming a wicket.

While Shami became the quickest Indian to 150 wickets in ODIs, the pacer also became the joint third overall player with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan to reach the milestone in quick time.

Shami is only behind Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, who leads the list followed by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who sits in the second position. Starc reached the landmark in 77 matches, while Saqlain achieved the feat in 78 matches.

Mitchell Starc is the quickest to 150 ODI wickets
Here is the top 15 quickest to 150 wickets in ODIs:

Ranking Player Team Matches
1 Mitchell Starc Australia 77
2 Saqlain Mushtaq Pakistan 78
3 Mohammed Shami India 80
Rashid Khan Afghanistan 80
5 Trent Boult New Zealand 81
6 Brett Lee Australia 82
7 Ajanta Mendis Sri Lanka 84
8 Allan Donald South Africa 89
Morne Morkel South Africa 89
Imran Tahir South Africa 89
11 Waqar Younis Pakistan 91
Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan 91
13 Saeed Ajmal Pakistan 93
14 Shane Warne Australia 94
15 Nathan Bracken Australia 95
Stuart Broad England 95
Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 20:07 [IST]
