Mohammed Shami fails fitness test, replaced by Saini against Afghanistan

This was the latest setback for Shami as his career and personal life slipped into turmoil after the pacer's wife levelled multi-pronged allegations against him, including adultery and domestic violence.

Hasin Jahan, Shami's wife, had on Sunday came up with another set of allegations that the pacer wanted to marry the sister in law of his elder brother after the Eid, the reason behind him wanting divorce from her.

However, Shami, who largely kept mum on such charges, came out and replied through his social media accounts and some media comments.

Saini, a right-arm medium pacer, was the leading wicket-taker for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy last season with 34 wickets from eight games.

In addition to Saini, the Indian team management has requested India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani to attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bowl at the Indian batsmen at nets. A request was also made for Ankit Rajpoot, but the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is unwell, hence will not be reporting.

Meanwhile, the All-India senior selection committee has named Ishan Kishan in India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A.

Getting em boys ready for the tour to UK 💪🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/ZdRGTYOtuK — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 10, 2018

Sanju Samson, who was originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India Under 19 captain, who cleared his fitness test.

Kishan had a good season for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 where he made some powerful innings. Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Evyn Lewis were the form batsmen for Mumbai and carried their batting as skipper Rohit Sharma went through a lean patch.