Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan slams trollers for criticising her dance videos on Instagram

View this post on Instagram
#Ghanta😃🤣💃 # hasinjahan #hasinjahanfun #hasinjahanentertainment #hasinjahanfam #dunya ki parwa kare q🔔 👈💪👋🖤👡🐕🧨
A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial) on May 5, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT
Hasin Jahan slams trollers
Jahan, who accused Shami and his family of domestic violence in March 2018, has been criticised by the cricketer's fans and even from the religious bigots.
View this post on Instagram
Maine aag🔥 laga di hai ab tum fat te raho💣💣 #hasinjahan #hasinjahanfam #hasinjahanentertainment # hasinjahanfun# starhasinjahan#mirchihasinjahan💃💃🤣🤣
A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial) on May 8, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT
Hasin Jahan slams trollers
Jahan - who was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami - posted a video in which she could be seen dancing and partying at a club.
View this post on Instagram
Gandi nali ghar ke samne se behti hai,to kia ham ghar me rehna chor de,kutton 🐕tum jitne bjokoge mujhe utna hi maza ayega jine me.kutte🐕 chale deen sikhane.
A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial) on May 9, 2020 at 5:08am PDT
Hasin Jahan slams trollers
She was criticised for her clothing and dancing in the holy month of Ramadan which, according to them, is against Islam. Some even advised her to divorce the cricketer as she's spoiling his life.
View this post on Instagram
Bol paapar le👋jhaapar🤣bol aata khaa chaata👋💃 #hasinjahanfun #hasinjahanentertainment #hasinjahanfam #bollywooddance #bollywoodsongs #mirchihasinjahan💃💃🤣🤣 free opinion- khujli karne wale b-tex lagale🤣🤣
A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial) on May 9, 2020 at 10:26am PDT
Hasin Jahan slams trollers
In March 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections.
Hasin Jahan slams trollers
Earlier last month, Shami opened up on his personal life during the Instagram chat with teammate Rohit Sharma. The Bengal pacer revealed he contemplated ending his life three times during that period for he was going through a major low.