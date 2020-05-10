Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan slams trollers for criticising her dance videos on Instagram

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

Jahan, who accused Shami and his family of domestic violence in March 2018, has been criticised by the cricketer's fans and even from the religious bigots.

Jahan - who was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami - posted a video in which she could be seen dancing and partying at a club.

She was criticised for her clothing and dancing in the holy month of Ramadan which, according to them, is against Islam. Some even advised her to divorce the cricketer as she's spoiling his life.

In March 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections.

Earlier last month, Shami opened up on his personal life during the Instagram chat with teammate Rohit Sharma. The Bengal pacer revealed he contemplated ending his life three times during that period for he was going through a major low.