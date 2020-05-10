Cricket
Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan slams trollers for criticising her dance videos on Instagram

By
Mohammed Shamis wife Hasin Jahan slams trollers for unnecessarily criticising her dance videos on Instagram

New Delhi, May 10: India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has come down heavily on her trollers for unnecessarily targetting her on social media.

Hasin Jahan has been facing the ire of fans for posting her dance videos on her Instagram handle. Jahan seems to be unfazed with the comments and has been posting more videos on her social media handle.

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

Jahan, who accused Shami and his family of domestic violence in March 2018, has been criticised by the cricketer's fans and even from the religious bigots.

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

Jahan - who was a model and a cheer girl before marrying Shami - posted a video in which she could be seen dancing and partying at a club.

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

She was criticised for her clothing and dancing in the holy month of Ramadan which, according to them, is against Islam. Some even advised her to divorce the cricketer as she's spoiling his life.

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

In March 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections.

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

Hasin Jahan slams trollers

Earlier last month, Shami opened up on his personal life during the Instagram chat with teammate Rohit Sharma. The Bengal pacer revealed he contemplated ending his life three times during that period for he was going through a major low.

Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 19:48 [IST]
