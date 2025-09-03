Cricket 'Mahi Bhai was abusing.....': Mohit Sharma reveals rare moment of MS Dhoni loosing Cool against KKR By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 11:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

MS Dhoni is known as 'Captain Cool' because he usually stays calm on the cricket field. But once, he lost his temper, says his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Mohit Sharma.

Mohit Sharma talked about the incident from a Champions League T20 match in 2014 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He said while speaking with Crictracker in an interview, "I had a lot of moments. Mahi bhai has a cool and calm aura. You don't expect him to lose his cool." The problem started when Dhoni called Ishwar Pandey to bowl, but Mohit thought Dhoni called him.

"I started my run-up, but Mahi bhai said he didn't call me to bowl, and he tried calling Ishwar. The umpire said I have to continue bowling as I had started my run-up. He lost his cool at me and gave me a few choice words. I took Yusuf (Pathan) bhai's wicket on the first ball. During the celebration, Mahi bhai was still hurling abuses (laughs)." Sharma also said he learned a lot about cricket while playing under Dhoni.

Mohit Sharma is now 36 years old. He has played 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is for India, taking 31 and 6 wickets, respectively. He has also taken 134 wickets in 120 IPL matches. Mohit shared how he thinks about his cricket career in a simple way.

"I am not looking at the next two years. I am not a person who thinks long-term because I have learned that when you plan things, sometimes they don't pan out the way you desired. A year or two is very long. I'm just thinking [ahead to] two days, four days, one week, next match. That's it. You can prepare in your personal life for the long term, but in your professional life, it is those two-three days. I also feel things can get complicated if you think too much. I don't like to be in such a scenario at all. What the future brings, I can wait and see," he told ESPNCricinfo earlier this year.

The former India pacer hsa been active in the IPL and recently represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. The 36-year-old has been out of the fray for international cricket for some time, but has enough in the reservoir to thrive across domestic formats.