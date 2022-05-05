Most Fifties in IPL 2022 | Most Fifties in IPL History: Warner and Dhawan continue dominance

A total of 171 players have scored fifties in the IPL since it's inception and the duo have stretched the gap from the chasing pack at the top as the players with most fifties. While Warner leads the list with 54 fifties, Dhawan sits in second with 47 fifties.

Dhawan is also the second player to aggregate over 6000 runs and has scored almost 700 fours in the cash-rich league. Warner, meanwhile, is the top run-getter among overseas players.

Serial run-scorers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have found runs hard to come by in the current season are still in the top four in the overall list due to their performances in the previous seasons.

Most Hundreds in IPL History: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul close in on leader in IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson and KL Rahul also continue to make stride in the list with consistent knocks for their teams in IPL 2022.

In fact in the ongoing IPL 2022, Buttler and Rahul are battling out for the orange cap. However, it is Warner, who has the most 50s this season with 51 different players reaching the half century mark so far.

Here is a look at the top 10 players with most fifties in IPL 2022:

Sl No. Player Innings 50s 1 David Warner (DC) 11 5 2 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) 13 4 3 Hardik Pandya (GT) 13 4 4 Deepak Hooda (LSG) 13 4 5 Shubman Gill (GT) 14 4 6 Devon Conway (CSK) 6 3 7 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 8 3 8 Wriddhiman Saha (GT) 9 3 9 Aiden Markram (SRH) 12 3 10 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) 13 3

Apart from Warner, Dhawan, Kohli and Rohit, the trio of Samson, Buttler and Rahul also feature in the most fifties in IPL history list. Now, here is a look at the players with most fifties (top 25) in IPL history:

Sl No. Player 50s Matches 1 David Warner 54 161 2 Shikhar Dhawan 47 205 3 Virat Kohli 44 221 4 Rohit Sharma 40 226 5 AB de Villiers 40 184 6 Suresh Raina 39 205 7 Gautam Gambhir 36 154 8 Chris Gayle 31 142 9 KL Rahul 30 108 10 Ajinkya Rahane 28 158 11 Robin Uthappa 27 204 12 Faf du Plessis 25 114 13 MS Dhoni 24 233 14 Ambati Rayudu 22 187 15 Shane Watson 21 145 16 Manish Pandey 21 160 17 Shaun Marsh 20 71 18 Dinesh Karthik 20 225 19 Quinton de Kock 19 90 20 Shreyas Iyer 19 101 21 Kane Williamson 18 76 22 Sanju Samson 17 134 23 Jacques Kallis 17 98 24 Dwayne Smith 17 91 25 Kieron Pollard 16 189