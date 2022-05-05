Most Fifties in IPL 2022 | Most Fifties in IPL History: Warner and Dhawan continue dominance

Bengaluru, May 19: David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have continued their dominance in the Indian Premier League with consistent knocks including fifties in the ongoing IPL 2022.
A total of 171 players have scored fifties in the IPL since it's inception and the duo have stretched the gap from the chasing pack at the top as the players with most fifties. While Warner leads the list with 54 fifties, Dhawan sits in second with 47 fifties.
Dhawan is also the second player to aggregate over 6000 runs and has scored almost 700 fours in the cash-rich league. Warner, meanwhile, is the top run-getter among overseas players.
Serial run-scorers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have found runs hard to come by in the current season are still in the top four in the overall list due to their performances in the previous seasons.
Shreyas Iyer, Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson and KL Rahul also continue to make stride in the list with consistent knocks for their teams in IPL 2022.
In fact in the ongoing IPL 2022, Buttler and Rahul are battling out for the orange cap. However, it is Warner, who has the most 50s this season with 51 different players reaching the half century mark so far.
Here is a look at the top 10 players with most fifties in IPL 2022:
|Sl No.
|Player
|Innings
|50s
|1
|David Warner (DC)
|11
|5
|2
|Liam Livingstone (PBKS)
|13
|4
|3
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|13
|4
|4
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|13
|4
|5
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|14
|4
|6
|Devon Conway (CSK)
|6
|3
|7
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|8
|3
|8
|Wriddhiman Saha (GT)
|9
|3
|9
|Aiden Markram (SRH)
|12
|3
|10
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|13
|3
Apart from Warner, Dhawan, Kohli and Rohit, the trio of Samson, Buttler and Rahul also feature in the most fifties in IPL history list. Now, here is a look at the players with most fifties (top 25) in IPL history:
|Sl No.
|Player
|50s
|Matches
|1
|David Warner
|54
|161
|2
|Shikhar Dhawan
|47
|205
|3
|Virat Kohli
|44
|221
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|40
|226
|5
|AB de Villiers
|40
|184
|6
|Suresh Raina
|39
|205
|7
|Gautam Gambhir
|36
|154
|8
|Chris Gayle
|31
|142
|9
|KL Rahul
|30
|108
|10
|Ajinkya Rahane
|28
|158
|11
|Robin Uthappa
|27
|204
|12
|Faf du Plessis
|25
|114
|13
|MS Dhoni
|24
|233
|14
|Ambati Rayudu
|22
|187
|15
|Shane Watson
|21
|145
|16
|Manish Pandey
|21
|160
|17
|Shaun Marsh
|20
|71
|18
|Dinesh Karthik
|20
|225
|19
|Quinton de Kock
|19
|90
|20
|Shreyas Iyer
|19
|101
|21
|Kane Williamson
|18
|76
|22
|Sanju Samson
|17
|134
|23
|Jacques Kallis
|17
|98
|24
|Dwayne Smith
|17
|91
|25
|Kieron Pollard
|16
|189
