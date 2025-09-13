Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das claims Summit - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 13

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
In the September 13 match, Bangladesh are up against Sri Lanka. The Tigers won their previous match against Hong Kong, while the Lankan Lions play their first match.
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Litton Das (BAN)
|2
|87
|59*
|87
|133.85
|10
|1
|Sediqullah Atal (AFG)
|1
|73
|73*
|-
|140.38
|6
|3
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|1
|66
|66
|66
|150.00
|7
|3
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|1
|53
|53
|53.00
|252.38
|2
|5
|Babar Hayat (HKG)
|2
|53
|39
|26.50
|96.37
|0
|4
|Yasim Murtaza (HKG)
|2
|44
|28
|22.00
|97.78
|3
|2
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|2
|43
|35*
|43
|95.56
|1
|0
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|2
|42
|42
|21.00
|105.00
|2
|1
|Shamim Hossain (BAN)
|2
|42
|42*
|-
|123.53
|3
|1
|Zeeshan Ali (HKG)
|2
|35
|30
|17.50
|87.75
|4
|1
**All Stats updated as BAN vs SL continues
*Only 3 India players batted so far