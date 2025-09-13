English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das claims Summit - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 13

By MyKhel Staff

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

In the September 13 match, Bangladesh are up against Sri Lanka. The Tigers won their previous match against Hong Kong, while the Lankan Lions play their first match.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 13

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s
Litton Das (BAN) 2 87 59* 87 133.85 10 1
Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 1 73 73* - 140.38 6 3
Mohammad Haris (PAK) 1 66 66 66 150.00 7 3
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 1 53 53 53.00 252.38 2 5
Babar Hayat (HKG) 2 53 39 26.50 96.37 0 4
Yasim Murtaza (HKG) 2 44 28 22.00 97.78 3 2
Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 2 43 35* 43 95.56 1 0
Nizakat Khan (HKG) 2 42 42 21.00 105.00 2 1
Shamim Hossain (BAN) 2 42 42* - 123.53 3 1
Zeeshan Ali (HKG) 2 35 30 17.50 87.75 4 1

**All Stats updated as BAN vs SL continues

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

  1. Sediqullah Atal - 73
  2. Azmatullah Omarzai - 53
  3. Mohammad Nabi - 33
  4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 8
  5. Gulbadin Naib - 5

Hong Kong

  1. Babar Hayat - 53
  2. Yasim Murtaza - 44
  3. Nizakat Khan - 42
  4. Zeeshan Ali - 35
  5. Aizaz Khan - 11

India

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 30
  2. Shubman Gill - 20
  3. Suryakumar Yadav - 7

*Only 3 India players batted so far

UAE

  1. Alishan Sharafu - 22
  2. Muhammad Waseem - 19
  3. Rahul Chopra - 3
  4. Harshit Kausik - 2
  5. Rohid Khan - 2

Bangladesh

  1. Litton Das - 87
  2. Towhid Hridoy - 43
  3. Shamim Hossain - 42
  4. Jaker Ali - 41
  5. Parvez Hossain Emon - 19

Pakistan

  1. Mohammad Haris - 66
  2. Sahibzada Farhan - 28
  3. Fakhar Zaman - 4*

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

  1. Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong
  2. Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman
  3. Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong
  4. Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong
  5. Babar Hayat - 39 vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

  1. Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 5
  2. Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3
  3. Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 3
  4. Babar Hayat (HKG) - 3
  5. Yasim Murtaza (HKG) - 2

Story first published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 22:18 [IST]
