Most T20 Wins In A Calendar Year: India close to breaking record held by Pakistan

The
Indian
cricket
team
may
have
had
a
disappointing
outing
in
the
Asia
Cup
2022,
but
the
Men
in
Blue
close
in
on
breaking
a
record
for
most
T20
wins
in
a
calendar
year
held
by
Pakistan
so
far.
And
the
Indian
team
can
surpass
their
arch-rivals
within
September
when
they
host
Australia
and
South
Africa
in
two
bilateral
series.
India
first
face
Australia
in
3
T20Is
and
then
host
South
Africa
for
3
T20Is.
India
has
so
far
won
19
of
their
25
T20
matches
in
2022
and
are
two
wins
away
from
overtaking
Pakistan,
who
hold
the
record
currently
with
20
wins
from
29
matches
in
2021.
In
2022,
India
lost
two
matches
in
the
Asia
Cup,
2
in
home
series
vs
SA,
1
each
vs
West
Indies
and
England
away.
Earlier
this
year,
Rohit
Sharma-led
India
had
achieved
another
milestone,
going
level
with
Afghanistan
and
Romania
for
most
consecutive
T20
wins
with
12
wins
on
the
trot.
That
run
started
in
last
year's
T20
World
Cup,
but
their
run
was
ended
by
South
Africa
in
June.
Here
is
a
look
at
India's
T20
wins
in
2022,
the
teams
with
most
T20
wins
in
a
calendar
year
and
Team
India's
T20
schedule
for
the
rest
of
the
year:
India
T20
Wins
in
2022
Series/Tournament
Result
Venue
Date
West
Indies
in
India
Won
by
6
wickets
Kolkata
February
16,
2022
West
Indies
in
India
Won
by
8
runs
Kolkata
February
18,
2022
West
Indies
in
India
Won
by
17
runs
Kolkata
February
20,
2022
Sri
Lanka
in
India
Won
by
62
runs
Lucknow
February
24,
2022
Sri
Lanka
in
India
Won
by
7
wickets
Dharamsala
February
26,
2022
Sri
Lanka
in
India
Won
by
6
wickets
Dharamsala
February
27,
2022
South
Africa
in
India
Won
by
48
runs
Visakhapatnam
June
14,
2022
South
Africa
in
India
Won
by
82
runs
Rajkot
June
17,
2022
India
in
Ireland
Won
by
7
wickets
Dublin
(Malahide)
June
26,
2022
India
in
Ireland
Won
by
4
runs
Dublin
(Malahide)
June
28,
2022
India
in
England
Won
by
50
runs
Southampton
July
7,
2022
India
in
England
Won
by
49
runs
Birmingham
July
9,
2022
India
in
West
Indies
Won
by
68
runs
Tarouba
July
29,
2022
India
in
West
Indies
Won
by
7
wickets
Basseterre
August
2,
2022
India
in
West
Indies
Won
by
59
runs
Lauderhill
August
6,
2022
India
in
West
Indies
Won
by
88
runs
Lauderhill
August
7,
2022
Asia
Cup
Beat
Pakistan
by
5
wickets
Dubai
(DSC)
August
28,
2022
Asia
Cup
Beat
Hong
Kong
by
40
runs
Dubai
(DSC)
August
31,
2022
Asia
Cup
Beat
Afghanistan
by
101
runs
Dubai
(DSC)
September
8,
2022
Top
10
Most
T20
Wins
in
a
calendar
year
India's
previous
best
record
in
a
calendar
year
was
15
wins
in
2016
and
14
wins
in
2018,
when
Pakistan
had
topped
the
list
with
17
wins.
Now,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
teams
with
most
wins
in
a
calendar
year:
Team
No.
of
Wins
Year
Pakistan
20
2021
India
19*
2022
Pakistan
17
2018
Uganda
16
2021
South
Africa
15
2021
India
15
2016
Papua
New
Guinea
14
2019
India
14
2018
New
Zealand
13
2021
Ireland
13
2019
India
T20
schedule
after
Asia
Cup
till
November
2022