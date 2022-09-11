Most T20 Wins In A Calendar Year: India close to breaking record held by Pakistan

And the Indian team can surpass their arch-rivals within September when they host Australia and South Africa in two bilateral series. India first face Australia in 3 T20Is and then host South Africa for 3 T20Is.

India has so far won 19 of their 25 T20 matches in 2022 and are two wins away from overtaking Pakistan, who hold the record currently with 20 wins from 29 matches in 2021. In 2022, India lost two matches in the Asia Cup, 2 in home series vs SA, 1 each vs West Indies and England away.

Most consecutive wins in T20: Full list of Team India unbeaten run and results

Earlier this year, Rohit Sharma-led India had achieved another milestone, going level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20 wins with 12 wins on the trot. That run started in last year's T20 World Cup, but their run was ended by South Africa in June.

Here is a look at India's T20 wins in 2022, the teams with most T20 wins in a calendar year and Team India's T20 schedule for the rest of the year:

India T20 Wins in 2022 Series/Tournament Result Venue Date West Indies in India Won by 6 wickets Kolkata February 16, 2022 West Indies in India Won by 8 runs Kolkata February 18, 2022 West Indies in India Won by 17 runs Kolkata February 20, 2022 Sri Lanka in India Won by 62 runs Lucknow February 24, 2022 Sri Lanka in India Won by 7 wickets Dharamsala February 26, 2022 Sri Lanka in India Won by 6 wickets Dharamsala February 27, 2022 South Africa in India Won by 48 runs Visakhapatnam June 14, 2022 South Africa in India Won by 82 runs Rajkot June 17, 2022 India in Ireland Won by 7 wickets Dublin (Malahide) June 26, 2022 India in Ireland Won by 4 runs Dublin (Malahide) June 28, 2022 India in England Won by 50 runs Southampton July 7, 2022 India in England Won by 49 runs Birmingham July 9, 2022 India in West Indies Won by 68 runs Tarouba July 29, 2022 India in West Indies Won by 7 wickets Basseterre August 2, 2022 India in West Indies Won by 59 runs Lauderhill August 6, 2022 India in West Indies Won by 88 runs Lauderhill August 7, 2022 Asia Cup Beat Pakistan by 5 wickets Dubai (DSC) August 28, 2022 Asia Cup Beat Hong Kong by 40 runs Dubai (DSC) August 31, 2022 Asia Cup Beat Afghanistan by 101 runs Dubai (DSC) September 8, 2022 Top 10 Most T20 Wins in a calendar year India's previous best record in a calendar year was 15 wins in 2016 and 14 wins in 2018, when Pakistan had topped the list with 17 wins. Now, let's take a look at the teams with most wins in a calendar year: Team No. of Wins Year Pakistan 20 2021 India 19* 2022 Pakistan 17 2018 Uganda 16 2021 South Africa 15 2021 India 15 2016 Papua New Guinea 14 2019 India 14 2018 New Zealand 13 2021 Ireland 13 2019 India T20 schedule after Asia Cup till November 2022 Date Series/Tournament Versus Venue 20 September Australia in India Australia Mohali 23 September Australia in India Australia Nagpur 25 September Australia in India Australia Hyderabad 28 September South Africa in India South Africa Thiruvananthapuram 2 October South Africa in India South Africa Guwahati 4 October South Africa in India South Africa Indore 17 October T20 World Cup Warm Up Australia Brisbane 19 October T20 World Cup Warm Up New Zealand Brisbane 23 October T20 World Cup Pakistan Melbourne 27 October T20 World Cup TBA Sydney 30 October T20 World Cup South Africa Perth 2 November T20 World Cup Bangladesh Adelaide 6 November T20 World Cup TBA Melbourne 18 November India in New Zealand New Zealand Wellington 20 November India in New Zealand New Zealand Mount Maunganui 22 November India in New Zealand New Zealand Napier