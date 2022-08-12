Most Wickets in T20 Cricket: Dwayne Bravo becomes first player to 600 wickets

Although not a straightforward T20, the legendary all-rounder achieved the feat during the ongoing The Hundred competition in his side Northern Superchargers' match against the Oval Invincibles.

In the 89th ball of Invincibles innings, Bravo bowled a superb delivery, cleaning up all-rounder Sam Curran, who was trying to go big by giving himself some room. Curran was dismissed for 60 runs from 39 balls.

Bravo bowled a total of twenty balls and registered figures of 2 for 29. He also bowled eight dot balls and had economy rate of 1.45 per ball. He could not open his account with the bat and registered a golden duck.

Bravo reached the feat of 600 wickets in 545 matches at an average of 24.12 and an economy rate of 8.21. His best bowling figures in the format are 5 for 23.

Bravo, who retired from international cricket In November last year after the end of his side's campaign in ICC World T20 2021, still continues to play in the shorter format in the leagues across the world.

Earlier this year, Bravo also surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo leads the list with 183 wickets in the cash-rich league.

Highest Wicket Taker in IPL History: Dwayne Bravo tops the list

In terms of wickets in T20 cricket, Bravo is followed by usual suspects Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan, compatriot Sunil Narine, South African spinner Imran Tahir and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The top 10 list of wicket takers in T20 features only three pacers or seamers, while the spinners dominate the list. Bravo is also accompanied by two of his compatriots. None of the Indian players appear in the list as they don't play in leagues outside the country.

Here is a look at top 10 wicket takers list in T20 cricket:

Ranking Player Matches Wickets 1 Dwayne Bravo 545 600 2 Rashid Khan 338 466 3 Sunil Narine 421 457 4 Imran Tahir 358 451 5 Shakib Al Hasan 367 418 6 Lasith Malinga 295 390 7 Sohail Tanvir 377 380 8 Wahab Riaz 318 379 9 Andre Russell 414 372 10 Shahid Afridi 329 347