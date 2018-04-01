MP Tendulkar donates his entire salary to PM’s Relief Fund

In the past six years, former Indian cricketer Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 90 lakh in salaries and other monthly allowances. The PMO has also issued a letter of acknowledgement which states: "Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress."

Corrected: Sachin Tendulkar, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP ended recently, has donated his entire 6-year term salary and monthly allowances worth around Rs 90 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. PMO has in a letter acknowledged the thoughtful gesture and conveyed gratitude. — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 1, 2018

The Little Master, along with veteran actress Rekha, have been criticised a lot for their poor attendance in the Parliament all these years. Tendulkar, however, has made good utilisation of MP Local Area Development fund.

Thankful to @sachin_rt for using his MPLAD funds for the contruction of a school building in Kashmir. Even off the field, he continues to inspire us all. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 30, 2018

According to data released by Tendulkar's office, he has claimed to have sanctioned 185 projects across the country with Rs 7.4 crore out of his allocated Rs 30 crore being used for educational and related structural development, including building and renovation of classrooms.

Tendulkar also adopted two villages under the Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme, including Puttam Raju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra.

To educate our children is to give them a chance at a bright future where all their dreams come true. I’m grateful to be a small part of that big dream with this recommendation, thank you @MehboobaMufti. https://t.co/PxizVy8uuQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 30, 2018