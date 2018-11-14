MS Dhoni best all-rounder! Chennai Super Kings savagely trolls Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 13: MS Dhoni is widely hailed as India's most popular cricketer and the captain of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) almost enjoys a demigod status in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Dhoni is revered as 'Thalaivar' or 'Thala' from his fans and the Ranchi-based cricketer has created a legacy for himself.

Dhoni's popularity has only increased in the southern state with every passing season and this year's IPL was a testimony to the fact. CSK returned to the IPL fold after a gap of two years but the fans welcomed their favourite team with a warmth which eventually motivated them to display a stellar show and lift the title for the third time.

On Tuesday, a Twitter banter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad was gatecrashed by CSK whose savage reply mercilessly trolled the IPL champions of 2017 and 2016.

Here's how the Twitter banter went along:

Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait ⏳😏 #CricketMeriJaan @hardikpandya7 @KieronPollard55 @krunalpandya24 https://t.co/wBnnKrVdF9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 13, 2018 MI's all-rounder trio The banter between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad started with a tweet in which MI tweeted an image of their star all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard. "Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait," Mumbai Indians wrote with a picture of the trio of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya. The wait is over! 😉 pic.twitter.com/MM5nzuuJDt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 13, 2018 SRH's response to MI "The wait is over," SRH had replied to Mumbai's tweet with a picture of their all-rounders' trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi,and Shakib Al Hasan. Moondru Mugam 🦁🦁🦁#Thala #WhistlePodu 💛 pic.twitter.com/0thaMqeIE1 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 13, 2018 CSK's epic response! CSK, in a reply to the above banters, posted a picture of MS Dhoni and captioned it "Three faces." The savage response from the Yellow Brigade garnered more retweets and likes than the original tweet by Mumbai Indians. The wait goes on...🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/uDeM0WImIt — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 13, 2018 MI trolls SRH further To Sunrisers' picture of their trio Mumbai responded with a picture of the three IPL trophies won by the franchise and wrote, "the wait goes on'. The three-time IPL champions (MI) took a dig at the lone IPL trophy in SRH's cabinet. SRH won the IPL title in 2016 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

Earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title under the leadership of MS Dhoni by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018 final. This year's IPL also witnessed a vintage MS Dhoni as he hammered the bowlers all around the park with his mighty blows. Dhoni amassed 400-plus runs in this season.