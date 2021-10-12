MS Dhoni cricket academy launched in Bengaluru

The academy, which has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli will commence operations from November 7 and registrations are currently open, officials of the companies said at a press conference.

Deepak S Bhatnagar, owner of GamePlay, said, "With the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, children who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams."

With this alliance, children in the region will get an opportunity to learn modern coaching methodology from MSDCA and their accredited BCCI coaches, Bhatnagar said.

Mihir Diwakar of Aarka Sports (who is the manager and childhood friend of India's two-time World Cup-winnig skipper) said the MSDCA was formed with the sole objective to provide platform to aspiring cricketers in the country through a structured programme that equips our players with the skills they need to succeed in cricket and in life.

"Our unique and ground breaking coaching programme is built around the core values of integrity, teamwork, enjoyment, professionalism and adaptability," Diwakar said.

A similar academy functions in Dhoni's hometown of Ranchi and it is managed and run by Diwakar.

MS Dhoni, the ultimate risk manager re-emerges for Chennai Super Kings

The former Indian skipper is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 being held in the UAE.

The 40-year-old turned the clock back to play a vintage innings to lead CSK to the finals of IPL 2021.

In the final to be held at the Dubai Internatioal Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 15), CSK will take on the winners of Qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

