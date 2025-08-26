Cricket MS Dhoni didn’t like me: Manoj Tiwary accuses former India captain of Partiality By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 8:21 [IST]

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has shared his candid views on the challenges he faced in cementing a spot in the national side, particularly during the captaincy tenure of MS Dhoni.

The Bengal batter reflected on how a lack of backing from the team management under Dhoni curtailed his opportunities, despite performances that merited more chances. Recalling his match-winning century against the West Indies in 2011, Tiwary admitted he expected greater support in the aftermath of that knock.

"No, I don't think so. See, reputation, perception is something that people go by. But I'm the one, and there are a few others as well in the team who have gone through the period of his tenure as well. So there are a lot of players who have a different version of how he used to back his players. In my experience, see, I can only share my experience, what has happened to me. If he had really backed his players, then he would have definitely backed me because I performed in that particular match and over a period of time," Tiwary said while speaking to Crictracker.

The 39-year-old clarified he has respect for Dhoni's leadership qualities but pointed out that his personal experience was not the same as several others who received long-term backing from the former India captain. He also hinted at the element of favouritism in cricket selections during that period.

"But in my case, it didn't happen. I cannot say for the others. Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that, that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe. That is the only thing that I can answer you," he explained.

Tiwary's remarks underline the contrasting experiences players can have under the same leadership. While Dhoni is widely celebrated for nurturing young talent and guiding India to historic triumphs, Tiwary's version reflects the complexities of selection dynamics and personal equations in professional cricket.