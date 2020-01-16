Cricket
MS Dhoni removed from BCCI contract: Harbhajan Singh drops a major hint about future of 'Captain Cool'

By
New Delhi, Jan 16: Veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been dropped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the annual contract list. With that, the speculations have once again triggered the international future of the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman.

While many believe that it might be the end of the road for the Indian cricketer, some die-hard Dhoni fans criticised the board for doing the same.

Meanwhile, out of favour India cricketer, Harbhajan Singh has also given a big statement on the latest development surrounding Dhoni. As per Harbhajan, who plays under Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings, the Ranchi cricketer might have already made his last appearance for Team India.

The Turbanator said that he has heard that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 could be Dhoni's last match for India.

"It is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni. I heard the World Cup would be his last event for India - after that he won't play for India again. He had made up his mind long back and that is why he has not made himself available," the off-spinner was quoted by India Today as saying.

A BCCI official later revealed that Dhoni was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names.

"Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The official went on claiming that if Dhoni makes it to the World T20 team in Australia (October 2020, after current contracts' duration ends) or even before that, he can be included on a pro-rata basis. But chances of happening even that looks remote.

The existing rule for awarding central contracts is that a player needs to compete in a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs to qualify. He can also get in by playing a stipulated number of T20 games (depending on the season when there are more T20s).

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
