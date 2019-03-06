Cricket

MS Dhoni gets playful with a pitch invader, makes his fan run for embrace during Nagpur ODI - See pics

By
Nagpur, March 6: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the fastest runners between the wickets in international cricket and the 37-year-old entertained the audiences with his fast running during the second one-day international between India and Australia.

The entire incident was captured by the cameras when the Indian cricket team walked into the field to defend their total of 250.

Fan breaks security for embrace from Dhoni

On Tuesday, the pace came in handy as he tried to dodge a fan, who breached security in pursuit of a hug from the charismatic former captain.

The 37-year-old was taking position behind the stumps when India began their defence of 250 against Australia in the second ODI here. At that moment, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from the World Cup-winning former skipper.

A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get while the rest of the Indian team enjoyed the little moment before the second innings of the match got underway.

The man, clad in a white T-shirt printed 'Thala 7', ran after his idol, who relented after a few seconds and embraced him. The fan also touched Dhoni's feet before he was escorted out by a Vidarbha Cricket Association volunteer and a few security personnel.

India skipper Virat Kohli slammed his career's 40th ODI hundred and rescued his team. The target of 251 proved too much for the Australians as they were bundled out for 242 in 49.3 overs. Vijay Shankar, who scored his career-best 46 with the bat, picked up two wickets in the final over as India stunned the visitors to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
