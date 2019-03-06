MS Dhoni gets playful with a pitch invader, makes his fan run for embrace during Nagpur ODI - See pics

Fan breaks security for embrace from Dhoni

On Tuesday, the pace came in handy as he tried to dodge a fan, who breached security in pursuit of a hug from the charismatic former captain.

Fan breaks security for embrace from Dhoni

The 37-year-old was taking position behind the stumps when India began their defence of 250 against Australia in the second ODI here. At that moment, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from the World Cup-winning former skipper.

Fan chases Thala 7

A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get while the rest of the Indian team enjoyed the little moment before the second innings of the match got underway.

Fan breaks security for embrace from Dhoni

The man, clad in a white T-shirt printed 'Thala 7', ran after his idol, who relented after a few seconds and embraced him. The fan also touched Dhoni's feet before he was escorted out by a Vidarbha Cricket Association volunteer and a few security personnel.