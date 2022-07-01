MS Dhoni gets treated by ayurvedic doctor from a village near Ranchi, pays Rs 40 for every dose

MS Dhoni gets treated by a Vaidya

As per an IANS report, the Jharkhand cricketer who will be 41 next week has visited a local ayurvedic physician in Ranchi. This doctor, named Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar, attends his patients under a tree in a remote village in Ranchi. The doctor treats ailments using wild herbs and charges Dhoni Rs 40 for a single dose of medicine.

The local doctor has been treating patients this way for the last 28 years at Katingkela in Lapung police station, which is nearly 70 km from Ranchi.

Dhoni's parents were also treated by the Vaidya

Dhoni's parents were also being treated by Vaidya Kherwar and after watching his parents get relief from his medicine, the legendary cricketer - who only plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - also decided to seek his advice.

Dhoni shows no celebrity status

Kherwar, initially, couldn't recognise Dhoni nor his parents and learned about his celebrity patient only after the local youths in the neighbourhood started gathering around to click photos with the two-time World Cup-winning India captain.

The Vaidya was quoted by IANS as saying, "Dhoni comes like a normal patient without any pomp. He has no pride in being a celebrity. However, now every four days, the news of Dhoni's arrival gathers his fans here. So now he sits in his car while his medicine is administered to him."

Dhoni to be seen action in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni - who lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 after relinquishing captaincy during the start of the season - will be next seen in action in IPL 2023. Speculations were rife that the CSK captain might retire from IPL after 2022 but the veteran Jharkhand cricketer claimed he would love to play his last IPL match in Chennai.