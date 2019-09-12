Cricket
MS Dhoni retirement speculations: Dhoni has nothing left to achieve, says chess wizard Anand

By
MS Dhoni retirement speculations: Dhoni has nothing left to achieve, says chess wizard Anand

Kolkata, Sep 12: As speculations over former India captain MS Dhoni's retirement gained momentum, chess wizard Viswanathan Anand believes it is totally the cricketer's prerogative to take a call on his career and the former India captain has nothing left to achieve in his career, should he decide to quit anytime soon.

India's semi-final exit at the ICC World Cup earlier this year has led to speculations about the veteran stumper's retirement, but he himself has preferred to stay quiet and took a break from cricket to serve his regiment in Territorial Army.

Dhoni, who is in the middle of a two-month sabbatical which will end later this month, has also not been included for the T20 series against South Africa beginning September 15.

"He (Dhoni) knows what's the right decision for him. But I think nothing is left behind or on the table for him," Anand told PTI from Chennai.

"He has a phenomenal fan following. He had achieved everything which he had set out to achieve. He has won India two World Cups (2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup) as captain. He has been a great captain. No one can decide (when to quit) better than him.

"He is obviously in the best position to know what he wants to do. But if he quits, there's nothing left for him to achieve. He has had a remarkable career," the five-time world chess champion said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's heart-touching tweet on Dhoni earlier in the day sparked off a massive debate if the 37-year-old has decided to draw curtains on his international career. Dhoni, Team India's most-successful captain the limited-overs format - only plays white-ball format after retiring from Test cricket way back in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
