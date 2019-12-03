MS Dhoni in trouble: FIR filed against India cricketer by homebuyers of Amrapali Group

In the latest FIR, the victims have alleged that the Ranchi-based cricketer, who is a public figure, should also be held responsible for the scam because he did promotions for them. The potential buyers have urged the agencies to look into the role of MS Dhoni in the fraud.

According to the Outlook Express report, the buyers alleged in the FIR, "He is part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons. Therefore, he should be added as an accused in the said FIR."

Earlier in July, the court-appointed forensic auditors informed the Supreme Court that Amrapali Group had entered into "sham agreements" with Rhiti Sports Management Pvt Ltd (RSMPL), which promotes the brand of Dhoni, to "illegally divert" home buyers money.

The forensic audit report accepted by the top court said that Amrapali Sapphire Developers Pvt Ltd had paid Rs 6.52 crore, out of the total amount of Rs 42.22 crore, to RSMPL during 2009-2015. Several agreements were entered into by Amrapali Group with RSMPL, including one of November 22, 2009, under which Dhoni would make himself available to the chairman for three days along with one representative of RSMPL, it said.

"There are no documents held on record for compliance of this condition," forensic auditors Ravi Bhatia and Pawan Kumar Aggarwal said in their report.

"This clearly shows that these agreements have just been made for payment of amounts to Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited Company are sham agreements and made just for making payments to RSMPL," the report said.

"We feel that homebuyers' money has been diverted illegally and wrongly to RSMPL and should be recovered from them as the said agreement in our opinion does not stand the test of Law," the forensic auditors have said in their finding which was noted by a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit in its 270-page verdict.

In April this year, Dhoni had moved the apex court seeking the protection of his ownership rights on an over 5,500-square feet penthouse he booked 10 years ago in a project of Amrapali Group. The report said that Amrapali Sapphire paid Rs 6.52 crore on account of agreements executed by Amrapali CMD Anil Kumar Sharma with RSMPL.

The auditors' report also dealt with an agreement for sponsorship dated March 20, 2015, under which Amrapali Group of Companies got the right to advertise as Logo Space at various places in the IPL 2015 for Chennai Super Kings.

The auditors' report said that Dhoni, whose wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, was a director in Amrapali Mahi Developers Pvt Ltd, was the brand ambassador of Amrapali Group and carried out a number of transactions with respect to the endorsement of its projects. He has entered in agreements with other group companies as well.

It said Amrapali Mahi Developers Pvt Ltd was incorporated for development of a project in Ranchi and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also entered between the parties. The auditors found that Amrapali Sapphire Developers Private Limited has booked a flat in the name of RSMPL by passing an adjustment entry.

(With PTI inputs)