MS Dhoni is the greatest cricketer India has produced: Kapil Dev

Addressing the media at Aaj Tak agenda, Kapil Dev - under whose leadership India lifted their first Cricket World Cup - said, "MS Dhoni is the greatest player India has ever produced. He played 90 Tests and then said let's give a chance to the youngsters. Dhoni did that and hats off to him for putting his country before himself."

Dhoni, who is only the second Indian captain to have lifted the 50-over World Cup, stunned all by announcing his shock retirement from Test cricket in the middle of the Australia tour in 2014. Later in January 2017, the wicketkeeper-batsman gave up his captaincy in the limited-overs format to give young Virat Kohli sometime to prepare for the ICC World Cup 2019.

Dhoni is the only captain to have lifted all three ICC trophies i.e. ICC T20 World Cup, ICC World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy, under his leadership.

Ironically, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was also present at the event with his former India teammate, termed Kapil as the greatest Indian cricketer.

When Kapil asked about Dhoni's possible role in next year's ICC World Cup, the legendary all-rounder said he has even imagined an ideal scenario for Dhoni in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in England.

"Lord's final - Pakistan's Amir bowling in the final over - India need 6 runs and MS Dhoni hits it out of the stands. And he would then celebrate as he did in the 2011 World Cup," said Kapil.

When questioned about the possible suggestions he would give to the current Indian players, Kapil said he would never go to anyone unless someone asked him for help.

"I don't go to them - I have learnt this from Sunny bhai... I won't go to them unless they need me. When they become big players and play for India, it is their responsibility. No former cricketer would not want to help. We all want to help them - but they have to ask... If they think we can help, no one will say no. But I don't think we should go to their dressing room because they have their own ways and technique."