Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni joins his Indian Army Battalion Victor Force in Kashmir - See pics

By
New Delhi, July 31: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined the 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) in South Kashmir on Wednesday (July 31).

MS Dhoni, who is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army (Para), joined the Victor Force battalion where he will be performing duties of patrolling in the valley till August 15.

The world cup-winning Indian cricketer made himself unavailable for Team India's upcoming tour of West Indies and urged the Army Chief to permit him to serve with his regiment.

His was given a nod from the Army Headquarters last month following which the cricketer went to Bengaluru for a training before being assigned for his duty.

Dhoni reaches Victor Force Headquarters

Dhoni reaches Victor Force Headquarters

The Ranchi-based cricketer arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday (July 31) and directly headed to the Victor Force Headquarters in South Kashmir.

Armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, Dhoni will be performing his duties with the Victor Force, which engages in tackling militant groups in the valley. However, the 38-year-old cricketer will not be a part of any active operation.

Dhoni surrounded by fans in Kashmir

Dhoni surrounded by fans in Kashmir

Upon his arrival at the Headquarters, the Indian cricketer, an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army, was seen signing autographs for his supporters.

The cricketer will be living with the troops like any other soldier and won't receive any VIP treatment. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had already cleared that the cricketer will not get any security, instead he will be protecting the civilians during his duty.

Dhoni snapped on board the flight to Srinagar

Dhoni snapped on board the flight to Srinagar

Dhoni was snapped at the Delhi airport and later images of the former India captain on board the flight to Srinagar also emerged on the social media.

Dhoni will be armed with AK 47

Dhoni will be armed with AK 47

An army officer was quoted by The New Indian Express on July 31 as saying, "Dhoni's 15-day duty period (till August 15) with his unit 106 TA Battalion (Para) begins today."

"Dhoni will be with the unit for seven days during which he will be carrying out his assigned duties. During the deployment he will be like any other officer and he will be given his own personal weapon (AK-47) with three loaded magazines," the sources said.

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Read more about: ms dhoni indian army cricket
Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
