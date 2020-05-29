'Don' MS Dhoni Ko Pakadna Mushqil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hai: S Sreesanth on CSK captain's India career

Former India captain MS Dhoni's future in Team India keeps the social media buzzing, and fans divided. While many believe that the 38-year-old cricketer has already played his last game in India colours, others believe it is too early to count the Ranchi cricketer out.

Out of favour India pacer, S Sreesanth is also of the view that Dhoni is still fit and could be a part of the Indian side if he wishes. The Kerala speedster - who was part of both the World Cup-winning Indian teams under Dhoni's leadership - even used a popular Hindi movie dialogue for the iconic India cricketer.

While answering the questions during a live chat with fans on Helo App, the 37-year-old fast bowler said, "See... I m not following it much, but as far as I know, he is very fit, even Sanju Samson. But to me, he is like Don. 'Inko Pakdna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hai'. He would love to play for the country, he's got that in his blood, he is only 38. Sachin (Tendulkar) and other cricketers have played till 40."

When asked about his aggressive celebrations after getting the wickets of batsmen, especially from Australia, he the right-arm pacer said he drew inspiration from WWE. "All the inspiration came from WWE, nothing else. Even former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to do that," said Sreesanth.

The fiery fast bowler was suspended by the BCCI for his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal during IPL 2013 with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila.

His life ban on cricket was, however, reduced to 7 years by BCCI ombudsmen Justice (retired) DK Jain after he observed that cricketer is already past his prime.

On March 15 last year, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee's order against Sreesanth. His ban is supposed to end in August this year and the 37-year-old will be eligible to play for his state side Kerala in the domestic circuit and hope to make India comeback from there.

Sreesanth hasn't given up the hopes of making an India comeback and the desire to play against his favourite opposition in the IPL i.e. Chennai Super Kings. When about his plans to suppress CSK if he gets to play against his most rivalled side, Sreesanth said, "There's nothing like an enemy here, but I want to get the wicket of any captain of any team I play against. But let me tell you, many aspire that I play for CSK as well."

Sreesanth -- who has played in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India -- had earlier claimed that he never liked CSK because of the Yellow colour of the Chennai-based franchise's jersey, which reminds him of the Australian cricket team.