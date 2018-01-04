MS Dhoni likely to miss BCCI's top central contract

As a report published in India Today, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has devised a four-grade contract formula for the players. A+, A, B, C are the four grades in which players will be divided and will get the much-awaited pay hike accordingly.

As per the new guidelines, players playing in all formats will be given the A+ contract and since Dhoni no more plays Test cricket, he might not get the top contract.

The report further states, "Avenues have been kept open for players who are missing out of action from limited-overs cricket under the current rotation policy (Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja). In consideration, they will stay in higher grades as their ICC rankings in other formats will also be considered."

The gradation shortlisting will eventually be done by the selectors but there will be lesser scope for subjective evaluation as they need to follow a set guidelines to decide which player qualifies for a particular grade, before taking a call.

CoA may soon submit the guidelines to BCCI finance committee which will deliberate on the issue before sending their feedback to the Supreme Court-appointed committee.

CoA chief Vinod Rai has maintained that his committee found a common ground with the players in a path-breaking initiative.

"It was a productive meeting. The team management was very forthcoming with their recommendations and their thoughts on various issues. This was a path-breaking initiative, we feel we've found a common ground and aligned our thoughts for the betterment of the game - be it the policies under which the player remuneration and FTP will be worked upon."