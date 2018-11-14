Cricket

MS Dhoni named brand ambassador of BharatMatrimony

Chennai, Nov 14: Legendary India captain and iconic cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been named as the brand ambassador of BharatMatrimony, the leading online matrimony brand.

Talking about the association, MS Dhoni said, "I'm happy to be associated with the iconic internet brand BharatMatrimony. It is the most trusted and successful matrimony brand which has helped millions of Indians find a life partner over the last 18 years. I'm proud to be associated with a trusted brand that has created millions of happy marriages. This is a definitely a good partnership."

Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO - Matrimony.com said, "We're proud to be associated with MS Dhoni, an iconic sportsperson. We feel it's a good fit because he's an inspiration for millions of youth because of what he's achieved for the country through his admirable leadership qualities. Dhoni also inspires through his happy marriage, his caring dad and loving husband image."

Commenting on the association, Arun Pandey, Chairman of Rhiti Sports which exclusively manages MS Dhoni's commercial endorsements said, " One of the key elements of the Wedding Industry is the trust of the consumers and we are happy with the way BharatMatrimony has gained it. I am confident this partnership with MS Dhoni will do well in the days to come."

BharatMatrimony will soon launch a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring ads to target singles of marriageable age across TV, print, radio and outdoor.

Courtesy: Media Release

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 22:02 [IST]
