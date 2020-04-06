Cricket
MS Dhoni owns Lasith Malinga in IPL battles between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians: Scott Styris

By

New Delhi, April 6: Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the IPL rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians pits the game's best finisher, MS Dhoni, against the best death bowler, Lasith Malinga, in which the former India captain owns the veteran Sri Lankan.

Chennai Super Kings have made 8 finals in 10 editions they have played in while Mumbai five in 12 editions, having won four out of those summit clashes under the leadership of charismatic captain Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings: Sanjay Manjrekar, Scott Styris weigh in on which IPL team has fared the most

Styris, who was himself a part of the CSK side in 2010, told broadcasters Star Sports, "It's about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it's the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it's a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard."

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," he said.

The battle between Dhoni and Malinga has been always been interesting but the former has had an upper hand. The wicketkeeper-batsman has overall scored 107 runs in the IPL against Malinga, but dismissed on just three occasions by the slinger. Malinga has never got Dhoni's wicket in the T20Is.

Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
