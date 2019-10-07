MS Dhoni plays charity football match with tennis legend Leander Paes, Bollywood actors in Mumbai - Watch

The Ranchi-based cricketer was recently spotted in Mumbai playing in a charity football match with Bollywood actors and tennis legend Leander Paes.

Rhiti Sports group, which manages Dhoni, shared a few images on their Facebook page in which the legendary India cricketer could be seen playing a game of football for charity.

Currently, Dhoni is on a vacation after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the fans are eagerly waiting for his return on the field.

Speculations about Dhoni's retirement crop up now and then. Even chief selector MSK Prasad had to come forward and reject the rumours of the former captain's retirement floating in the media.

Earlier last month, India captain Virat Kohli's tweet on Dhoni triggered a debate on social media about his retirement. When Prasad was questioned about Dhoni's retirement after the selection committee announced India squad for the three-Test series against South Africa at home, he said, "No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect."

Dhoni has extended his vacation further and will now be available for selection after November. This means that he will not be participating in the limited-overs format against Bangladesh.

Recently, a video of Dhoni riding a bike on the roads of Ranchi went viral on social media.

In the video, the wicketkeeper-batsman could be seen leaving the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium on his black and green Kawasaki H2 Superbike. Dhoni's love for bikes and cars isn't hidden from the world.

Dhoni has 70-plus bikes and cars in his garage. While the legendary cricketer was away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage - Jeep Grand Cherokee.