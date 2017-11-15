MS Dhoni posts another video of training his dog - Watch video

New Delhi, Nov 15: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for his pet dogs isn't hidden from anyone. The cricketer is often seen spending quality time with his dogs and even trains them in his free time.

Dhoni, who is on a break after the limited-overs series against New Zealand, is back to his residence in Ranchi. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has once again shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen training his dog.

Dhoni captioned the video on his Instagram handle, "ZOYA(Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job."

The video is going viral over social media and fans are falling in love with it. The veteran India cricketer had earlier too shared some adorable images and videos in which he could be seen enjoying the company of his canines.

He will not be seen in action until December 10 as Team India will be locking horns with Sri Lanka in the Test series. The Men In Blue will face the same opponents in the ODI and T20I series, starting December 10 in Dharamsala.

The veteran stumper faced criticism from several sides as many feel he's no more the same explosive finisher he once used to be.

Many opined that Dhoni must be dropped from the T20I squad as his batting style no more fits the shortest format of the game. But the former skipper has found the support of skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri.