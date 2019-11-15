Cricket
MS Dhoni getting ready for India return as video of his net practice in Ranchi goes viral

MS Dhoni preparing for India return as video of his net practice goes viral
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Ranchi, Nov 15: Amid speculations about his international future and talks about his return to the Indian national cricket team, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni started practising in the nets.

The 38-year-old Ranchi cricketer hit the nets at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday (November 14).

By looking at his practice in the nets it seems as he looks close to making a comeback in the national side.

Dhoni has not played for India since the semi-final against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which India lost.

In a video posted on Twitter, Dhoni could be seen sweating it out in the nets in Ranchi as he faced bowlers. The video of Dhoni training at the JSCA Stadium has gone viral on social media.

Earlier on Thursday (November 14), the former India captain made Children's Day memorable for several kids in Ranchi when he celebrated the special day with them.

Apart from spending some time with the kids, the Ranchi-based cricketer offered signed bats to the kids at the JSCA Stadium.

The 38-year-old veteran cricketer, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, is spending time away from the pitch.

Sporting the 'Balidaan Badge' on his cap and T-shirt, Dhoni - who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army - encouraged the young fans.

Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
