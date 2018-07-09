MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma lead as Team India tumble several T20I records with series win over England

Riding over a classy century from Rohit Sharma and all-round effort from Hardik Pandya, the Men In Blue humiliated the hosts in a massive run chase of 199 - which they easily achieved for the loss of three wickets and 9 balls to spare.

Match Highlights

Several records were created in the high-scoring game that was dominated clearly from the batsmen. However, first record of the day was created by veteran India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who completed a coveted double in T20Is.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who celebrated his 37th birthday a day before, became the first cricketer to take five catches in a match and also reach 50 scalps in the shortest format.

Dhoni achieved this feat in his 93rd T20 International. His tally of catches has risen up to 54. He first completed a half-century of caught behind when he snapped Jason Roy off debutant Deepak Chahar's bowling.

The Ranchi stumper, making his 501st international appearance, then played his part in the dismissals of Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Plunkett.

Eoin Morgan's catch was one of the best catches of the day as Dhoni had to judge a skier to perfection and despited stumps coming across his way the veteran cricketer maintained his balance and didn't let the ball slip away.

Here are the other records created during the game that Team India won without breaking a sweat:

This is India's highest successful run chase in T20Is; also the highest successful run chase by any side against England and highest successful chase by any side in England.

Team India have now won all their eight three-match T20I series.

WON 3-0 v Aus, 2016; WON 2-1 v SL, 2016; WON 2-1 v Zim, 2016; WON 2-1 v Eng, 2017; WON 2-1 v NZ, 2017; WON 3-0 v SL, 2017; WON 2-1 v SA, 2018; WON 2-1 v Eng, 2018.

Rohit Sharma became the first player to score three hundreds in each format of international cricket - Test, ODI and T20I.

Rohit became second India batsman, after Virat Kohli, to complete 2000 T20I runs (77 innings).

Rohit now has hit most centuries in T20Is - 3 (Tied with Colin Munro).

Rohit has scored most number of runs for India in T20I wins:

Matches - 55; Innings - 50; Runs - 1614; Avg - 40.35; SR - 138.54; HS - 118; 100/50 - 2/13.

This is the sixth consecutive series win for India. Only Pakistan (9) have won more on the trot.

Four times Team India have scored 200 or more in a successful chase in T20Is. No other side has done so more than two times.

India's four out of their top seven scores in T20Is and three out of their top four scores in ODIs have come with Rohit Sharma's doing the bulk of scoring.

Best Economy Rate in overs 16-20 in T20Is since 2016 (Min: 100 balls): 5.50 Imran Tahir; 5.70 Mohammad Naveed; 6.72 Hardik Pandya*; 6.95 Kyle Abbott; 6.97 Rashid Khan.