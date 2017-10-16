MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva carries water for him on the field during Celebrity Clasico

Mumbai, Oct 16: Fans at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex were already having a gala time watching their favourite sports and Bollywood stars together and playing the game of football together on Sunday (October 15).

Dhoni does a Beckham

But it was former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who grabbed most of the attention during the Celebrity Clasico which was won by sports stars.

MS Dhoni's brace gave Virat Kohli's All Heart FC the lead which the sporting stars maintained until the end and won the game 7-3. Dhoni's football skills left the sizeable crowd ecstatic.

However, it was cuteness overloaded moment during the half-time when the Ranchi lad's daughter Ziva carried a water bottle for her father. The image was shared on the social media and went viral instantly.

I need to calm down a bit! My emotions are just running ahead of me 😭😭😭😭😭#CelebrityClasico pic.twitter.com/WmmIj49u32 — • Saloni • (@salkulfree) October 15, 2017

Videos and images of Dhoni with his daughter are always loved by fans. Recently, an Instagram video of the cricketer and his daughter eating a 'besan laddoo' also went viral.

Live that super Mahical moment! ⚽🦁😇 pic.twitter.com/cGrjDL5oxr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 15, 2017

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman curled over the opposition wall a perfectly taken free-kick, which with film stars' goalkeeper Mark Robinson had no answer. But it was his second goal of the evening which showed how good the captain cool's football skills are.

Dhoni's free-kick shot from outside the opposition's D landed in the netting. The shot reminded the fans of England legend David Beckham. He was fittingly awarded 'Man of the match'.

Tamil Nadu opener Anirudh Srikkanth, son of former India opener Kris Srikkanth, also scored twice to put the result beyond any doubt.

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who looked very passionate on the field, was not one to be left behind and got his name on the score sheet with a chipped goal and besides an assist to his name.

Dhoni scoring first 2. Then Anirudha the next 2. Then Jadhav. Then Kohli. Then the opener Dhawan. Batting order almost reversed. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 15, 2017

India opener Shikhar Dhawan also scored from the spot while Kedar Jadhav converted the brilliant assist from his skipper into a goal. Jadhav was wearing the football shoes which Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo sports.