MS Dhoni's first glimpse from lockdown days out, Chennai Super Kings captain mows lawn at his Ranchi residence

The former India skipper, like others, is keeping himself busy by doing some household work. The Chennai Super Kings captain is living at his Ranchi-based farmhouse and in the latest image shared by his wife on social media, the 38-year-old is mowing the lawn.

"Lawn time, no see! #Thala #WhistlePodu PC: @SaakshiSRawat," wrote CSK Twitter handle.

Following his return from the pre-season training camp in Chennai, MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, took to social media to share the first glimpses of her husband. Sporting a sleeveless blue t-shirt and a track pant, Dhoni could be seen using the lawnmower at his residence.

Earlier, Sakshi also shared a video of her daughter Ziva in which the little one is collecting the dried leaves in the lawn to make a compost pit.

The video clip was also shared on Ziva's Instagram handle and said: "It's time to decompost these leaves! (sic),"

The cricketers are making use of this break to spend time with their families and also participate in household chores. Dhoni's India and CSK teammate Shardul Thakur was recently seen making tea for his parents. The image was shared on the CSK Twitter handle. While India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was recently seen mopping the floor at his residence and helping his mother keep their house neat and clean.

The IPL 2020 - which the fans and the players are waiting with bated breaths - will be delayed further as the ongoing lockdown is going to be extended in all likelihood. It was scheduled to begin on April 15 once the tournament was deferred from March 29 due to outbreak which has brought the world to a standstill.

The entire nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown which ends on April 14. With the spike in the number of COVID-19 patients with every passing day, it is likely that the lockdown will be extended, meaning that IPL cannot be held in the near future.

The outbreak saw CSK training camp being called off and skipper Dhoni returning home from Chennai. But the franchise's bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said that the former India skipper looked very intense during his training sessions even though he was making a return to competitive cricket post a sabbatical.