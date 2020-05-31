MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi reveals veteran India cricketer's plans after coronavirus lockdown is lifted

During a live Instagram session with MS Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, Sakshi said if there isn't any cricket soon after the lockdown, they will head for a vacation in Uttarakhand.

"Of course for Mahi cricket will be a priority. But if there won't be any cricket then we are planning to visit the hills in Uttarakhand. We'll visit some remote village in the hill state and do some trekking. Mahi loves snow and trekking. So, we'll spend some time in the hills," Sakshi said.

Both Sakshi and MS Dhoni's families hail from the hill state of Uttarakhand. Talking about the uncertainty surrounding this year's IPL Sakshi said, "We are still unsure if this year's IPL will be held or not. We are just keeping our fingers crossed."

MS Dhoni's retirement rumours: Angry Sakshi tweets, 'lockdown has made people mentally unstable'

Talking about her latest tweet after she got angry with the #DhoniRetires Sakshi said she was petrified with the rumours and the reason why she deleted it.

"It was annoying and that's the reason why I tweeted it. But I deleted it because the message was conveyed," she added further.

'Don' MS Dhoni Ko Pakadna Mushqil Hi Nahi, Namumkin Hai: Sreesanth

On Wednesday (May 27) evening, Sakshi quashed rumours about the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from international cricket and slammed the naysayers.

Dhoni's international retirement has been a subject of speculation ever since Team India's exit from last year's ICC Cricket World Cup and certain users on Twitter resurrected the rumours.

While passionate followers of the former Indian captain ardently maintained that these were just rumours, Sakshi also took note of the Twitter trend and lashed out at those spreading these rumours via social media.

"Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni is spending days in self-isolation at his farmhouse in Ranchi with his family and dogs.