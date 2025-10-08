Arjun Deshwal scores career-best 26 points to help Tamil Thalaivas sign off from home leg with massive win against Patna Pirates

MS Dhoni Set To Become New Innings As Pilot, Here's How

Former India captain and two-time World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added yet another feather to his illustrious cap - this time, not on the cricket field but in the skies. Dhoni announced on Facebook that he has successfully completed drone pilot training from a DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in Chennai. The training center belongs to a drone technology company where Dhoni is both an investor and brand ambassador.

The 43-year-old, fondly known as Captain Cool, underwent a comprehensive training program that included both theoretical and practical sessions. His certification marks his proficiency in safe and efficient drone operations, combining classroom learning with hands-on experience on simulators and actual drones.

Dhoni's association with the company - aptly named after a bird - goes beyond investment. The organization is one of India's leading players in the drone industry, operating over 300 "Centres of Excellence" in collaboration with top educational institutions. It has already trained more than 2,500 aspiring pilots, guided by a team of experienced master instructors.

The company, in which Dhoni invested several years ago, has steadily grown with the rise of India's drone ecosystem. It holds six DGCA certifications, including the unique distinction of being the first Indian startup to be certified for both drone manufacturing and pilot training. The firm aims to make affordable and precise drone technology accessible across diverse industries, from agriculture to infrastructure monitoring.

A key part of its mission is its "Train the Trainer" initiative - a specialized program designed to certify instructors who can mentor future drone pilots. Recently, the company raised ₹100 crore in Series B funding at a $250 million valuation, backed by VCATS and the Narotam Sekhseria Family Office, signaling strong investor confidence in its vision.

Dhoni, who famously led India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, continues to inspire with his off-field pursuits. From mastering cricketing strategies to now mastering the skies, MS Dhoni proves that learning truly never stops.