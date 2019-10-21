MS Dhoni spotted driving Nissan Jonga on Ranchi roads, shows his love for Indian Army

The veteran cricketer's love for Indian Army is also a known fact and the designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army was spotted driving a 2016 Military Model 'Nissan Jonga' on Sunday (October 19).

The Jonga was a Nissan designed vehicle used by the Indian Army. Jonga was an acronym for Jabalpur Ordnance and Guncarriage Assembly.

Dhoni adds Jeep Grand Cherokee to his garage

Painted in Military Green, Dhoni drove the latest entrant to his car collection and halted for a refill at a petrol pump. When the passersby realised it was their favourite cricketer driving the vehicle the immediately thronged it and started taking selfies. Dhoni didn't step out of the car but obliged his fans with his selfie from inside.

While fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of former India captain at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium in Ranchi in the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa. Dhoni is yet to arrive at the stadium.

Earlier in August, Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!' The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India."

Dhoni was serving the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir when the new vehicle arrived in his collection.