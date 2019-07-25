Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni starts training with parachute regiment; to perform patrolling duty in Kashmir, stay with troops

By
MS Dhoni starts training with parachute regiment; to perform patrolling duty in Kashmir, stay with troops

Bengaluru, July 25: Former India captain MS Dhoni has started his two-month training with Indian Army's Parachute Regiment. The World Cup-winning captain, who made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies, joined a battalion, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, on Wednesday (July 24).

As per IANS report, the sources in the know of developments said the plan was in pipeline for while. Dhoni will be joining the troops in Jammu and Kashmir and perform patrolling duties and will be staying with the troops.

MS Dhoni joins Parachute Regiment

MS Dhoni joins Parachute Regiment

"Just like Dhoni has been one of the greatest servants of Indian cricket, his love for the armed forces is also well known. This idea that he would go and spend time with his regiment was in the pipeline for a while but it took a backseat due to his cricketing commitments.

"This will also help increase awareness among the youth about the armed forces and that is what Dhoni wants," the source said.

Dhoni will be on patrolling and guard duty

"Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019. The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force. He'll be taking duties of patrolling, guard & post duty and will be staying with troops," said an ANI tweet.

Dhoni is a qualified Paratrooper

Dhoni is a qualified Paratrooper

The 38-year-old holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

The 38-year-old requested the Army to allow him to train with a Territorial Army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months which received a green signal from Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

"The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion," top Army sources told ANI.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Shastri frontrunner for India coach job
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 14:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue