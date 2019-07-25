MS Dhoni starts training with parachute regiment; to perform patrolling duty in Kashmir, stay with troops

MS Dhoni joins Parachute Regiment

"Just like Dhoni has been one of the greatest servants of Indian cricket, his love for the armed forces is also well known. This idea that he would go and spend time with his regiment was in the pipeline for a while but it took a backseat due to his cricketing commitments.

"This will also help increase awareness among the youth about the armed forces and that is what Dhoni wants," the source said.

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019. The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.He'll be taking duties of patrolling, guard&post duty and will be staying with troops pic.twitter.com/q7ddDR4fSk — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Dhoni will be on patrolling and guard duty

Dhoni is a qualified Paratrooper

The 38-year-old holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

In 2015, he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.