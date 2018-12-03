MS Dhoni takes dancing tips from Ziva, shares adorable video with daughter - Watch

Now Dhoni has posted an adorable video with his daughter Ziva in which he could be seen imitating dance steps performed by Ziva.

In the video posted on Instagram, Dhoni is learning to dance from his daughter.

"Even better when we are dancing", the video was captioned.

Earlier, the Ranchi-cricketer had posted a video on his social media handle in which the father and daughter were seen conversing in Tamil and Bhojpuri. Dhoni's videos with his daughter are always a big hit on social media.

Earlier on Saturday, Dhoni and his India teammate Hardik Pandya were spotted at the wedding reception of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Dipika Padukone. Ranveer is a big MS Dhoni fan and the veteran cricketer's presence at the Mumbai reception wasn't surprising.

Dhoni and Hardik's bonhomie for the paparazzi won over the heart of cricket fans. Dhoni was accompanied by wife Sakshi, but it was his bromance with the Baroda all-rounder which stole the limelight.

Dhoni was not picked up for T20I squad of the Indian team that is touring Australia. Hardik Pandya is also not part of the side as he's recovering from injury.