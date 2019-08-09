Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni to unfurl national flag in Leh on August 15: Reports

By
MS Dhoni to unfurl national flag in Leh on August 15: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 9: Former India captain MS Dhoni is performing national duty in Jammu and Kashmir region for Indian Army these days. The 38-year-old honorary Lieutenant Colonel joined his Army Battalion in the valley on July 31st and has been performing patrolling and guard duty for his Army Battalion, Victor Force.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket to serve his battalion. The images or videos of the legendary India cricketer performing his duties, interacting with the jawans of his unit in the valley are getting viral every now and then. Like any other jawan in his unit, the cricketer gets up at 5 am in the morning to begin his daily activities.

Huge honour for Dhoni

Huge honour for Dhoni

If reports are to be believed then the most-successful Indian cricket captain, who is a Padma Bhushan (third highest civilian honour) recipient, would be given the honours of unfurling the national flag in Leh, the capital of Ladakh.

Ladakh has been officially declared a Union Territory after the Narendra Modi Government abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A from the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government passed bills in both the houses of the Parliament to allow the bifurcation of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and made them Union Territories. While J&K will be a UT with a legislature while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature.

Dhoni's simplicity clean bowls fans

Dhoni's simplicity clean bowls fans

Dhoni polishes his shoes Now an image of the 38-year-old is going viral on the social media in which he could be seen polishing his shoes just like other soldier. It is a norm in the Indian Army that every soldier has to personally take care of his outfit. The cricketer is also performing his duties.

Dhoni is a trained Para

Dhoni is a trained Para

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

Armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, Dhoni will be performing his duties with the Victor Force, which engages in tackling militant groups in the valley. However, the 38-year-old cricketer will not be a part of any active operation.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue