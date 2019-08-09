MS Dhoni to unfurl national flag in Leh on August 15: Reports

Huge honour for Dhoni

If reports are to be believed then the most-successful Indian cricket captain, who is a Padma Bhushan (third highest civilian honour) recipient, would be given the honours of unfurling the national flag in Leh, the capital of Ladakh.

Ladakh has been officially declared a Union Territory after the Narendra Modi Government abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A from the Indian Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government passed bills in both the houses of the Parliament to allow the bifurcation of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and made them Union Territories. While J&K will be a UT with a legislature while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature.

Dhoni's simplicity clean bowls fans

Dhoni polishes his shoes Now an image of the 38-year-old is going viral on the social media in which he could be seen polishing his shoes just like other soldier. It is a norm in the Indian Army that every soldier has to personally take care of his outfit. The cricketer is also performing his duties.

Dhoni is a trained Para

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

Armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, Dhoni will be performing his duties with the Victor Force, which engages in tackling militant groups in the valley. However, the 38-year-old cricketer will not be a part of any active operation.