MS Dhoni took three flights, two-hour-long drive in cold to surprise Mandeep Singh at his wedding

India cricketer Mandeep Singh has shared one such experience with the talismanic India captain when the wicketkeeper-batsman created an unforgettable memory for the rest of his life.

Describing MS Dhoni's generosity off the field, Mandeep recalled how the Ranchi cricketer took three separate flights and a two-hour-long drive in biting cold to attend his wedding.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Punjab cricketer said, "My wedding was in December 2016, I invited Mahi bhai. He didn't tell me whether he would come, he said he needed to go to New York. But he came to my wedding and surprised me. For him to take time away from his busy schedule and come, it was a memorable moment for me.

Mandeep was married to Jagdeep Jaswal in Amritsar in 2016. Recalling Dhoni's simplicity and greatness, Mandeep further said, "From Ranchi to Delhi to Amritsar is three separate flights and then he had to take a two-hour drive during the harsh fog and biting cold at that time. He took so much effort to come even though I had played only a few matches with him. That's his simplicity, that's his greatness."

The right-handed batsman further added, "I can't describe how it was in words. It was a dream come true. Mahi bhai is very down to earth. We used to play PS (Play Station) together. He doesn't show off his status or that he is a legendary cricketer. I remember he would always eat with me, we would order desi food like biryani, sit down and eat. It was great to spend time with him."

Mandeep made his international debut under Dhoni during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016.