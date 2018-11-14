MS Dhoni tries his hand at Kabaddi, shoots promotional ad for PKL - See pics

Mumbai, Nov 13: Former India captain and veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying his break from cricket. The 37-year-old is now busy completing his off-field assignments and was recently seen shooting a promotional advertisement for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Rhiti Sports management took to Twitter and shared images of Dhoni playing kabaddi for the promotional ad shoot.

Earlier last year, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar had claimed that MS Dhoni would have been a perfect Kabaddi player. Sachin had opined that the Ranchi-cricketer can become a very good defender.

Sachin co-owns the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise Tamil Thalaivas.

Here are the images:

Dhoni Raids Dhoni is seen in action during the ad shoot. In this image, it seems the cricketer is celebrating after a successful raid. Discussion with director In this image, Dhoni is discussing about the shoot with the director and his hair stylist Sapna Bhawnani. Getting ready The cricketeris preparing for the shoot in the green room. Dhoni sings national anthem during PKL 2015 final MS Dhoni sings national anthem along with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Star India CEO, Uday Shankar during the Pro Kabaddi League Finals, 2015 in Mumbai.

Dhoni was dropped from India's T20 squad against West Indies and the Ranchi cricketer's name didn't feature in India's T20I squad against Australia, starting November 21. However, when present captain Virat Kohli was asked about Dhoni not being named in the T20I squad the former stressed he still remains an integral part of the team.

"I think the selectors have already addressed this if I'm not wrong. And he's been spoken to, firstly... So, I don't see any reason why I should be sitting here and explaining that. I think the selectors have come out and explained exactly what happened," said Kohli at the post-match press conference after guiding India to ODI series win at home against the Windies.

"I was not part of that conversation so.. It is what the selectors explained. I think people are putting too much variables into the situation, which is not the case I can assure you of that. He's still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances," Kohli added further.

Rohit Sharma - who led India in the T20I series against the Windies - said Dhoni was a big miss during the three-match series which the Men In Blue won 3-0.

"MS (Dhoni) was not part of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka also. MS not being in any team is a big miss. His presence in the team itself is a huge boost for a lot of the players, not just me, especially the younger players," Rohit Sharma told reporters in Chennai after India whitewashed the T20I series.

Dhoni has played 93 T20I for India and has scored 1487 runs with an average of 37.17. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 127.09.