Mumbai Indians appoint Mark Boucher as head coach starting from IPL 2023

Akash. M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Mark Boucher to Mumbai Indians. With his proven expertise on the field and off it as a coach guiding his team to numerous victories, Mark will add immense value to MI and take forward its legacy.”

Boucher, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians said, “It is an honour and privilege to be appointed as Head Coach of MI. Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport.

“I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It’s a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit.”

Boucher will replace Mahela Jayawardene as the head coach of five-time IPL champions. The club had recently revamped its current coaching setup, which was followed by the hiring of additional support staff.

Zaheer Khan, who served as the director of cricket operations up until last season, has been promoted to the position of global head of cricket development, replacing Mahela Jayawardene, who has been the head coach of the Mumbai Indians since 2017.

Both of them will be involved with the group's three teams. One of Jayawardene's responsibilities is to supervise the coaching staffs at each of the three franchises.

To that end, he collaborated with the ownership group of the Mumbai Indians to determine the coaching staffs for each of the three teams, the specifics of which are anticipated to be revealed this week.

Since Jayawardene assumed his new position, there has been much speculation regarding who will take over as coach of the IPL squad, and now that speculations have come to an end.

Boucher is currently the head coach of South Africa but he will step down after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 next month.