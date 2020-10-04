Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma says he is in awe of these three power hitters

Opener Quinton de Kock set the tone with a 39-ball 67 and the finishing touches were applied by Hardik Pandya (28 off 19 balls), Kieron Pollard (25 off 13 balls) and Krunal Pandya (20 off 4 balls). Skipper Rohit Sharma said it was always good to have three dominant hitters in the line-up.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn't have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that's what they did," Rohit began in the post-match presentation.

"I definitely missed out (on a big personal score), but again you try your best whenever you have the opportunity. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board. We decide the middle-order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters.

"Krunal also showed his value today. You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to bowl the best delivery at the time. I don't try to impose my plans on them. I want them to give me their plan, and then I set the field. It is always nice to have bowlers who do that," he added.