Mumbai Indians sweep aside all superstitions and myths en route to fifth IPL crown

The Rohit Sharma-led MI beat Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 10) night to bring down curtains to the 13th edition of the tournament.

Mumbai had previously clinched the IPL titles with Rohit at the helm in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. But till now they had never won back-to-back titles and also never triumphed in an even year.

How many times Mumbai Indians won IPL?

Though MI coach and Sri Lanka's World Cup winner Mahela Jayawardene ignored them saying they were just 'Superstitions', defending the crown was something which they failed -- till November 10, 2020.

Till now the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were the only team to defend the IPL crown (2010 and 2011).

Now the Rohit -led blue brigade has also joined them as their back-to-back titles have left their nearest rivals floundering with the three-time winners CSK even failing to qualify for the play-offs for the first time since the tournament's inception in 2008.

Rohit Sharma reveals the secret: How did Mumbai Indians win IPL 2020!

There were many who doubted MI's credentials as they went into the tournament, moved to empty stadiums in the UAE because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforched health guidelines and protocols.

But, between the hard-hitting runs of skipper Rohit and fellow opener Quinton de Kock and the devastating fast bowling of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, MI swept aside everything in their path in 2020.

The main tactic has been to steamroller opponents from the start, with the bat or ball. "Big-hitting has been in Mumbai Indians' DNA for a long time," said Jayawardene.

Rohit Sharma matches MS Dhoni, becomes second player to play 200 IPL matches

Rohit, who has now been captain for seven years, missed a few games with a hamstring injury, but the final was his 200th IPL appearance and the winning formula is unlikely to change.

The team has always been full of legends with Sachin Tendulkar their founder captain but it was under the 33-year-old that MI has always found their winning touch.