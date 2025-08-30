Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill be available as he turns to BCCI CoE for Fitness Test?

Cricket Mumbai Indians’ Vignesh Puthur ruled out of KCL 2025 for Alleppey Ripples with minor Injury By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:38 [IST]

Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur, who made a name for himself in the IPL 2025, has been ruled out of the Kerala Cricket League with an injury.

Puthur, who was representing Alleppey Ripples in the KCL 2025, has now been replaced by young India U19 pacer Mohamed Enaan.

MyKhel understands that the Alleppey Ripples bowler has been ruled out of the competition with a shin injury. Although it is not deemed a serious one, but the youngster has been in rehabilitation for a quick recovery, as he aims to return to full fitness ahead of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 24-year-old was in the IPL 2025 for MI, as he picked up 6 wickets for them in five matches. The left-arm chinaman bowler recently spoke with MyKhel and said he is focusing on Red Ball cricket and wants to be regular for Kerala across all domestic competitions.

Puthur, who hails from the Malappuram district, is regarded as a top talent, and has the potential to reach a lot bigger and higher heights. Although Puthur has never played for Kerala in domestic cricket, he is expected to break into the Kerala team for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A decent outing in the SMAT T20 can lead to his selection in the 50-over format, and potentially in the Ranji Trophy as well.

Puthur played the first two matches in the competition and managed 3 wickets for the Ripples. He knocked over Ahammed Imran in the match against Thrissur Titans, who has so far been the top scorer in the KCL 2025.

Alleppey, who are being led by Mohammed Azharuddeen, has found form in recent matches and have now won three out of their six matches.